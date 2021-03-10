Most El Paso Hispanic Chamber business members say they’re not ready for 100 percent operation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Most El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce business members say they are not ready to fully operate their establishments, according to the results of a recent survey.

A survey conducted by the chamber of commerce of its 1,300 members was recently conducted to get a sense of where local businesses stand with recent rollbacks of COVID-19 healthy and safety mandates.

The data show 55 percent of businesses stated they would stay at 50 percent, 75 percent or not open. The survey recorded 45 percent would operate at half capacity.

The study also found 71 percent of those surveyed agreed with local elected officials in limiting business capacity if the region’s hospitalization increased over 15 percent in a seven day period.

The study comes as Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he was ending statewide mask mandates and allowed all businesses in the state to reopen at their full capacity as of Wednesday.

El Paso city and county leaders urged the public and businesses alike to remain vigilant and observe both using facemasks and social distancing. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego adding that all city and county facilities would continue to enforce these safety measures including limited capacity.

Cindy Ramos-Davidson, CEO of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber says, “we are recommending that our businesses do what is right and thoughtful to protect their employees, their customers, their supply chains, and themselves.”

The survey found 63 percent of members stated the timing of the reopening will lead to a new surge in COVID-19 cases, 17-percent said no. Some saying they believed the bulk of the spread would more than likely come from family gatherings and not from regular business interactions.

Despite survey responders saying the decreasing cases numbers and the vaccine gave them hope that no surge will occur, 51 percent of business owners said that masks and social distancing will still be required at their establishments.

And, 30 percent said they would continue to limit capacity, and 60-percent said they would do both as safety measures. Only 6-percent said they would not follow any of the above mentioned.