EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Ysleta border crossing in El Paso, Texas intercepted 14 pounds of cocaine in a failed smuggling attempt.

On August 17, a 28-year-old female Mexican citizen was encounter by CBP officers, at the vehicle lanes arriving from Mexico at the port of entry.

The suspect was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a CBP canine and a non-intrusive inspection (x-ray).

After conducting a thorough secondary examination, CBP officers located multiple bundles concealed within the vehicle containing a total of 14.7 pounds of cocaine.

14lbs of Cocaine at YSL – Curtesy: CBP El Paso Field Office

The suspect was arrested and turned over to the El Paso County Sheriff’s office to face charges.

“CBP uses a layered enforcement approach to identify and stop drug smuggling at the border,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “CBP officer expertise, canines, and technology all are important elements in stemming the flow of contraband.”

