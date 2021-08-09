More summer blockbusters headed to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations in August

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Alamo Drafthouse locations announced August events and new releases this month.

This month, check out new releases like the Aretha Franklin biopic, RESPECT, the visually stunning new take on the Arthurian legend, THE GREEN KNIGHT, and the latest addition to the DC Comics universe, THE SUICIDE SQUAD, opening at both Alamo Drafthouse locations in August.

In addition, Alamo Drafthouse is bringing “Movie Parties.” Alamo Drafthouse Movie Parties are an immersive, interactive experience for cinema fans featuring fun props, themed drinks, and more. This month check out the XANADU GLOW-ALONG Movie Party and THE WIZARD OF OZ (1939) Movie Party.

Another event happening this month, “Geeks Who Drink” is back and now at both Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo and the new East El Paso location.

This is an event for the public to test pop culture knowledge against fellow movie “geeks.”

Geeks Who Drink takes place at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo every Tuesday at 7 PM beginning Tuesday, July 13 and at the all-new Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso every Thursday at 7 PM beginning Thursday, July 15.

Geeks Who Drink is free to play for teams of up to six players, age 21 and up. Arrive early to secure a table and register your team. The top two teams win prizes