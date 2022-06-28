CCTV Security monitoring student in classroom at school.Security camera surveillance for watching and protect group of children while studying.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More funding is being added across Texas by state officials to improve school safety and mental health services.

Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senate Finance Committee Chair Joan Huffman, and House Appropriations Chair Dr. Greg Bonnen announced Tuesday an additional $105.5 million for school safety and mental health initiatives.

The added support will go through August 31, 2023.

This additional funding will boost actions the State of Texas has already taken to make schools safer and support the mental health of children, teachers, and families following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

“The State of Texas is acting swiftly to ensure our schools are secure and that children, teachers, and families across Texas have the support and resources they need to be safe as we work to prevent future tragedies like the heinous crime committed in Uvalde,” said Governor Abbott.

$100.5 million will be transferred to state agencies and programs to enhance school safety and mental health services in Uvalde and throughout Texas. The funding will provide:

$50 million for bullet-resistant shields;

$5.8 million to expand the Texas Child Health Access Through Telemedicine (TCHATT) statewide;

$4.7 million to the Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) to increase Multisystemic Therapy (MST) across the state;

$950,000 to HHSC to expand Coordinated Specialty Care (CSC) teams across the state;

$7 million for rapid response training by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center and $3 million for local law enforcement agencies to offset travel expenditures associated with the training;

$7 million to the Texas School Safety Center for on-site campus assessments to evaluate access control measures;

$17.1 million for school districts to purchase silent panic alert technology; and

$5 million to the Texas Department of Public Safety to expand fusion center research and capabilities.

State leadership also approved up to $5 million to be used by the Hill Country Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities (MHDD) Center to assist in evaluating mental health services in the Uvalde community and preparing a needs assessment for the legislature.

“With the new school year starting in a few short months, it is of paramount importance that we provide this funding to improve school safety and mental health services,” said Lieutenant Governor Patrick.

To read the proposal letter from state leadership and the approval letter from the governor, click here.

