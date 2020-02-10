More freeway closures happening tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another round of freeway closures happening this week.

Starting at about 9 p.m. tonight, TxDot will be closing the spaghetti bowl on I-10 in both directions at US-54.

Drivers will be forced to take the US-54 exit, turn around at Pershing, and re-enter the freeway.

During the closure, I-10 Connect crews will be working on concrete railings.

The highway is expected to be back open at about 5 a.m. tomorrow.

Other details:

I-10 Connect – I-10 Closure

Monday, Feb. 10

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 will be closed to all traffic at US 54.

Ramp C which connects northbound US 54 to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic.

Ramp L which connects Gateway Boulevard West to westbound I-10 at Raynolds Street will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Eastbound and westbound traffic on I-10 will take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss), travel north on US 54 to Exit 22B (Pershing Drive), use the Pershing Turnaround, enter southbound US 54 and follow signs to eastbound I-10, westbound I-10 or Juárez.

Crews will work on concrete railings.

Mall Braided Ramps Project – I-10 Closure

Sunday, Feb. 09 through Friday, Feb. 14 (complete closure)

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight)

I-10 westbound complete closure between Hawkins Boulevard and Airway Boulevard.

Crews will be repairing the armored joint.

There are other ongoing, intermittent projects throughout El Paso as part of TxDot’s major construction projects. For a full list of closures, visit: