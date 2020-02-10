More freeway closures happening tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another round of freeway closures happening this week.
Starting at about 9 p.m. tonight, TxDot will be closing the spaghetti bowl on I-10 in both directions at US-54.
Drivers will be forced to take the US-54 exit, turn around at Pershing, and re-enter the freeway.
During the closure, I-10 Connect crews will be working on concrete railings.
The highway is expected to be back open at about 5 a.m. tomorrow.
Other details:
I-10 Connect – I-10 Closure
Monday, Feb. 10
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 will be closed to all traffic at US 54.
- Ramp C which connects northbound US 54 to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic.
- Ramp L which connects Gateway Boulevard West to westbound I-10 at Raynolds Street will be closed to all traffic.
- DETOUR: Eastbound and westbound traffic on I-10 will take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss), travel north on US 54 to Exit 22B (Pershing Drive), use the Pershing Turnaround, enter southbound US 54 and follow signs to eastbound I-10, westbound I-10 or Juárez.
- Crews will work on concrete railings.
Mall Braided Ramps Project – I-10 Closure
Sunday, Feb. 09 through Friday, Feb. 14 (complete closure)
9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight)
- I-10 westbound complete closure between Hawkins Boulevard and Airway Boulevard.
- Crews will be repairing the armored joint.
There are other ongoing, intermittent projects throughout El Paso as part of TxDot’s major construction projects. For a full list of closures, visit: