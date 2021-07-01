More flooding in El Paso as heavy rains continue, roadways close

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– Heavy rains across El Paso caused flooding and road closures for a third day this week as the The National Weather Service triggered another Flash Flood Warning Thursday.

Most of the heavy storms hit Northeast El Paso Thursday afternoon. The Texas Department of Transportation El Paso cameras showed major flooding on U.S. 54 south at Dyer right before Ellerthorpe.

Traffic was backed up as cars had to exit on Ellerthorpe.

On Gateway South past Fred Wilson, a car appeared to be covered by the flooding water.

TxDot El Paso warns the public to “Turn around Don’t Drown,” as cars can easily be swept away by just 6 inches of water.

