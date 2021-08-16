More American Rescue Act money available for EPCC students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Community College on Monday announced more grant money is available for students via the American Rescue Act.

EPCC said an extra $500 has been added to a grant reward to help students with tuition, course materials, technology, food, housing, childcare, and other expenses.

As KTSM previously reported, those eligible could receive grants of $1,000 for full-time students and $750 for part-time students. The extra $500 would be in addition to those amounts.

Those interested can apply here. If you have already applied, there is no need to do so again.