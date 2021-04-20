Montwood High School to have “Light Up the Night” for class of 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Montwood High School will honor this year’s graduating class with a “Light Up the Night” luminary event bringing a celebration for the students’ hard work and to fundraise for end of the year gifts.

Students and their families will drive through the faculty parking lot to observe social distancing. Pre-purchased luminary bags will be placed at designated areas. Funds collected from the fundraiser will go to medals, masks and a class gift.

“We are proud of the class of 2021, their commitment and the obstacles they have overcome,” said Ana Player, the Montwood High School student activities director. “We look forward to recognizing our graduating seniors as we light up the Emerald City in their honor.”