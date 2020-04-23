Montwood High School students gathering donations to help struggling El Pasoans

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
montwood_logo_20150326081927

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students at Montwood High School are trying to raise money to help El Pasoans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Montwood High School Student Council said it is currently working on getting donations from people across the city.

The organization said it plans to use the proceeds to buy food for essential workers, buy much-needed items for food banks and assist families in the community.

The group of students said that they are close to reaching their goal, but that they want to exceed their goal to help out more people in El Paso.

For a link to the donation, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Newsfeed Now for April 23, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 23, 2020"

Video shows Wendy's employee touching food without gloves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video shows Wendy's employee touching food without gloves"

Pageant Title Holders Find Ways to Serve Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pageant Title Holders Find Ways to Serve Community During COVID-19 Pandemic"

El Paso Food Bank Volunteer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Food Bank Volunteer Tests Positive for COVID-19"

NMSU tuition to increase by 3% as pandemic, funding uncertainty continues

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMSU tuition to increase by 3% as pandemic, funding uncertainty continues"

Local Korean War Veteran making masks for medical professionals with 'Angels of El Paso'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Korean War Veteran making masks for medical professionals with 'Angels of El Paso'"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link