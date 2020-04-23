Montwood High School students gathering donations to help struggling El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students at Montwood High School are trying to raise money to help El Pasoans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Montwood High School Student Council said it is currently working on getting donations from people across the city.

The organization said it plans to use the proceeds to buy food for essential workers, buy much-needed items for food banks and assist families in the community.

The group of students said that they are close to reaching their goal, but that they want to exceed their goal to help out more people in El Paso.

