EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Police are still looking for a man approximately 5′ 10″ in height, late 20’s early 30’s, dark complexion, and a thin build who ran eastbound on Alameda after robbing a Dollar General store on June 2.







The robbery was captured on camera. The El Paso Police Department provides a description of the event through witness and video testimony.

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, EPPD responded to a robbery at the Family Dollar store located at 5018 Alameda. The officers learned from witnesses that just before 9:40 P.M., the suspect walked into the store and approached the counter.

The suspect demanded money from the store and the store employee believed the suspect was armed. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. According to witnesses, the suspect ran eastbound on Alameda. The man is in his late 20’s or early 30’s, has a dark complexion, is thin, and is approximately 5’10” in height.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this robber should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

