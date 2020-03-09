Monster Jam not to refund tickets; offering free tickets to next year’s event after “public security threat”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– According to Ticketmaster Fan Support, the ticket distribution company for Monster Jam tickets, the event promoter is not authorizing requests for refunds at this time.

Ticketmaster told KTSM this was not a Ticketmaster issue. As KTSM reported, the event was delayed due to a public safety threat.

Ticketmaster is referring customers to Feld-Motor Sports for any further issues.

KTSM called Feld-Motor Sports which said they can’t provide refunds to ticket holders, however, can offer free tickets to next year’s Monster Jam to those affected by Sunday’s delay.

Feld-Motor Sports said ticket holders affected can email their tickets from Sunday to mscustomerservice@feldinc.com and explain the circumstances and events that occurred from Sunday’s delay or for help email customerservice@feldinc.com with the subject line Att: El Paso Monster Jam.

KTSM is working to determine what the “possible security threat” was.

