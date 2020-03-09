Monster Jam delayed after “public security threat” before Sunday’s show

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Monster Jam show in El Paso, Texas was delayed an hour after UTEP officials said they received a “public safety threat.”

The event’s original start time was supposed to begin Sunday at 3 p.m., but some ticket holders had to wait in line an extra hour while authorities inspected the venue.

Officials did not say what exactly the threat was, but photos shared from our viewers showed authorities with police K9 dogs.

Courtesy: Juan Sandoval

“The event promoter, UTEP Police, and UTEP officials collaborated with the F.B.I. to investigate the threat,” said Jorge Vazquez, Executive Director of Special Events at UTEP. “The stadium has been checked and law enforcement have determined that the threat was unfounded.”

Vazquez said the show would continue as planned and apologized to people who had to wait outside the venue.

Some of our viewers shared pictures with us on our social media channels. The photos showed long lines and crowds gathering in bunches. Some people told KTSM that they arrived early and hoped to get inside to get away from the weather.

  • Courtesy: Jessica Alvarado
  • Courtesy: Jesus Alvarado

“I’m exhausted. We were about to leave,” said Thelma Ramos who came out to see Monster Jam. “We gave it until four o’clock and then we were gonna go and try to get our money back from Ticketmaster.”

Ticket holders were allowed to enter the venue a little after 4 p.m. We spoke with UTEP officials and asked how people who left could get a refund. Officials said they would provide the information soon.

