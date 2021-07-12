Monsoon vs Drought: Is the Borderland still under drought conditions?

A view of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez on October 24, 2020 taken from El Paso, Texas.(Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — From the last week of June into the start of July, the Borderland has seen more than four inches of rain. This brings the question: is the Borderland area still suffering from a drought?

In the last three weeks, the region has seen more rain than it did for the last year. All due to a strong backdoor cold-front that brought moisture and cooler temperatures.

The good news is it gave us the rain we needed and it started off this years monsoon.

“We’ve already received a monsoonal rain fall at least what would be considered normal for a monsoon,” said Jason Laney a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Laney explained the outlook for the rest of the monsoon is looking close to normal, which means more rain is in the forecast.

“Most of West Texas is no longer considered in drought, we’re either drought free or abnormally dry,” added Laney.

This doesn’t include New Mexico but the NWS believes that will change soon.

“Over the next few weeks I think we’re going to see some improvement in that area as well… But remember heavy rains lead to flooding and aside from heat flash flooding tends to be the number one killer in the nation,” Laney said.

For more updates on daily weather and severe conditions, follow KTSM’S Weather Authority Team on TV and online.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.