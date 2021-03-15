Monday morning briefing

Good morning,

Expect strong winds throughout the day

Weather forecasters caution the public about strong winds on Tuesday in El Paso and Doña Ana counties. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for the day and expect winds to increase up to 30-40 miles per hour. Gusts may also pick up to speeds between 50 and 60 mph.

Weather experts advise that gusts will be so strong that they may cause damage. The public is urged to secure outdoor furniture and other items.

High winds are expected to begin early in the day and continue into the evening.

What led to a fatal shooting of a stepfather in Northeast El Paso?

It’s unclear why a 13-year-old boy was identified as the shooter in a fatal early Monday shooting. Police say 31-year-old Allan Edwards was dead when they responded to the incident.

El Paso police say Edwards’ stepson was allegedly the one who shot him.

No charges have been filed.

Miguel Escoto, a field associate with Earthworks.

El Paso City Council holds meeting at 1:30 p.m.

Today’s City Council meeting is expected to be longer than usual as yesterday’s work session was cancelled due to a Microsoft Teams outage.

The council is set to receive a presentation from Earthworks on the environmental impact of a proposed gas-powered generator set to be built in Northeast El Paso. The group and other like-minded entities are pushing El Paso Electric to utilize renewable energy resources in producing power for the community.

El Paso Electric says it is already implementing renewable energy resources in its service to customers.

Remarkable Women: Federal Judge Kathleen Cardone

Federal Judge Kathleen Cardone is a big name in the region’s justice system. She has a decorated career and known for serving the public through her work in the courts.

She is among several finalists identified through community outreach as KTSM 9 News looks to celebrate the remarkable contributions make to our community.

Virtual run for fallen deputy Peter Herrera

The public still has time to signup for a virtual run dedicated to the memory of deputy Peter Herrera.

Online registration was extended and participants are looking to run over three miles in Herrera’s memory.

