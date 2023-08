EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Park Fire assisted Dona Ana County Fire with a mobile home fire in La Union, New Mexico, on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 20, according to a Sunland Park Fire spokesman.

The mobile home, on the 1000 block of Mercantil Ave., was “fully engulfed” in flames, according to Sunland Park Fire. Firefighters were able to put out the fire and there are no known injuries, according to Sunland Park.

Dona Ana County Fire is investigating.