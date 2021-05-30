Mistaken identity leads to murder of Juárez paramedic

JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Juárez police say a paramedic worker was killed after their identity was mistaken during an attack on Sunday.

Law enforcement says Pablo Jimenes, 22, was the victim in the attack. He worked for the “Life Emergency Service of Ciudad Juárez.

The attack happened in the Felipe Angeles community, where police say a growing number of violent incidents have occurred.

