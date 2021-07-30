Missouri couple in-search of lost dog in Horizon City

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A couple moving from Missouri to Washington is in-search of their dog, Oso, in Horizon City, after he was allegedly lost during transport.

Alexandria Russi, who spoke KTSM 9 News, says she and her significant other have been living in El Paso for nearly a month looking for their dog in Horizon City. She alleges a moving company driver they hired called her to say they lost their pet during a stop at a Love’s Travel Stop on Horizon Boulevard.

“He then called me a little before 5 p.m. and was like, I have some bad news,” she claims the driver said. “Oso got out.”

She says the driver claimed he let Oso out to urinate when the dog ran away. He then pursued the dog for a couple hundred yards and later gave up and proceeded with his trip, Russi claims.

For nearly a month, the couple has been looking for their dog, pausing their move to Washington. And, members of the El Paso community have stepped-up to help them look for Oso.

“The thing that gives us hope and has been pushing us to keep going and trying to find him and believe that he is there is the El Paso community,” Russi said. “They’ve been just beyond amazing.”

