EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A week after she went missing, Annette Uruchurtu a 15-year-old student from Bowie High School and Rafael Velazquez a teen boy from Juarez, has been found safe and sound in Chihuahua city, according to Héctor Uruchurtu, Annette’s father.

Uruchurtu, and Velazquez, 16 were initially reported missing on Valentine’s Day and were found this morning with the assistance of the Chihuahua State Police outside of Chihuahua city, said Héctor Uruchurtu.

The teens were taken to a hospital for medical evaluation and later taken to the Centro de Justicia para la Mujer (CEJUM), where the necessary procedures will be carried out to be returned to their families.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.