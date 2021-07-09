Miss Universe visits Tarahumara Community during trip to Juárez

This image released by Miss Universe Organization shows Miss Universe Mexico 2020 Andrea Meza who was crowned Miss Universe at the 69th Miss Universe Competition at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. on Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe via AP)

JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza visited Juárez on Friday and made a visit to the Tarahumara community to speak members of the indigenous community.

The Chihuahua City native represented Mexico in the Miss Universe pageant earlier this year.

She’s worked as a software engineer in Mexico while also modeling. Meza was the first runner-up in the Miss World competition in 2017 and won the Miss Mexicana Universal 2020.

Meza says her goal is to showcase the work of women in all communities, their creativity, and their dedication. In Juárez, she spoke with the women who make traditional Tarahumara clothing, jewelry, and face masks. That is something Meza says the women had to start making in order to survive the pandemic.

“They work very hard to raise their families, and they were telling us that during the pandemic it was very difficult for them to be able to sell all the artwork they created,” said Meza. “So, they started making facemasks and that’s how they have survived.”

The women depend on the sale of their creations for income and to take care of their children and other relatives. Meza added she wants to make sure the entire world see what the women in Mexico are doing and creating.

The group of six women work out of a small studio in south Juarez. They greeted Meza with music and pieces of their creations. “I am very proud of the work they do,” said Meza. “Grateful to have this opportunity to highlight the talent of Chihuahua.”

