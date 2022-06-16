EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers found themselves face to face with a teen, threatening his family with a machete taped to his hands.

On Wednesday, June 15, officers from the Central Regional Command responded to the 200 block of Lisbon Street for an aggravated assault in progress.

When they arrived, EPPD officials say found 17-year-old Daniel Roque threatening his family forcing them to flee their apartment from the second-story overhang as well as the roof.

Roque broke windows to the apartment, set his apartment on fire, threw large shards of broken glass at officers, and forced the evacuation of apartments next to his.

Roque was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained during his arrest.

He’s being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a public servant, and arson.

EPPD say he will be arrested, charged and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility once he is released from the hospital.

Below are the charges Roque is facing:

Charge 1: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, $25,000 bond

Charge 2: Aggravated Assault against a Public Servant, $25,000 bond

Charge 3: Arson, $40,000 bond

