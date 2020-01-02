Minimum wage increase for Las Cruces employees goes into effect

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new ordinance raising the minimum wage for Las Cruces employees has now gone into effect.

Employers within the City of Las Cruces’ city limits must pay employees no less than $10.25 per hour and $4.10 per hour for ‘tipped’ employees. Which is 40% of the new minimum wage, according to the ordinance.

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, the minimum wage in Las Cruces increase from $10.10 an hour to $10.25.

In 2014, the city council approved an initiative to gradually raise the minimum wage in a four to three vote.

In 2015, the minimum wage jumped to $8.40 an hour, in 2017 to $9.20 an hour, and in 2019 to $10.10 an hour.