Military medical examiner says Fort Bliss soldier died of “accidental mixed drug intoxication”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Asia Graham the late Private-First Class of the 1st Armored Division stationed at Fort Bliss died of an “accidental mixed drug intoxication,” military officials say.

The Armed Forces Medical Examiner at Dover Air Force Base completed an autopsy report concerning the New Year’s Eve death of Graham. A notice was sent to the press on Wednesday.

A notice states Graham, 19, was found unresponsive in her assigned barracks room the morning of Dec. 31, 2020 at Fort Bliss. Family had believed she died of asphyxiation on Jan. 6.

Fort Bliss officials said the case was then assigned to the Criminal Investigation Command and special agents said they did not suspect foul play in Graham’s death.

The news comes as Christian Alvarado, a Private First Class in the 1st Armored Division, stands trial in a court-martial this week. He is accused of sexually assaulting Graham on December 30, 2019.

