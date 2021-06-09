Migrants rescued by Sunland Park Fire department and Border Patrol

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Sunland Park Fire Department and U.S. Border Patrol came to the rescue of two individuals in the desert.

Sunland Park crews were on Strauss Road in Santa Teresa providing assistance to two individuals visibly suffering from heat exhaustion. One individual was airlifted to University Medical Center for medical assistance.

Border Patrol transported the second person to an emergency medical facility.

