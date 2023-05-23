EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Migrants remain in front of the National Immigration Institute in Juarez this afternoon, after being relocated to city shelters.

But that was not the case last night. More than 100 migrants were camping outside of the building. Many of them are being asked to move from the encampment into shelters to avoid the rising temperatures.

However, some were refusing to leave. Our KTSM crew spoke with one of them.

“The heat here is horrible, now imagine being inside a plastic tent. The heat will be even worse than it is here.”