EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The CBP encounters along the southern border over the past two days have increased to nearly 3,000 now, which the government says is down 70 percent compared to the final two days before the lifting of Title 42.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas credits the enforcement of criminal penalties for migrants who enter the country, those penalties were reinstated after Title 42 came to an end.

President Trump implemented Title 42 during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing authorities to expel migrants without an asylum process quickly, but the expelled migrants would not face criminal penalties.

Looking at the city’s migrant encounter dashboard, there have been 478 community releases and 775 CBP encounters. That number is down compared to almost 900 yesterday. While more than 3,500 people are currently in CBP custody.

ICE released a video of migrants in shackles being moved from a white bus and onto a plane and the plane taking off.

As KTSM previously reported, ICE conducts dozens of removal flights each week, and the past few days included flights to Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Honduras.