EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Borderland is still in recovery mode after the wind storm Sunday, Feb. 26.

Chaparral Middle school in Alamogordo, New Mexico, is the latest to be affected by Sunday’s near hurricane-like wind storm.

According to the Alamogordo Public School District, CMS will be closed all week due to severe roof damage in several areas of the building.

Alamogordo Public Schools is working with a structural engineer to assess the damage, according to the news release. CMS will use remote learning for the rest of the week.

