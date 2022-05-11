EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The affidavit in the case of the bank robber who went into the downtown Wells Fargo Bank last month reveals several details about his brazen crime.

According to the document, Neal Tensley, who has already been arrested for the robbery, walked out of the bank with $1910.

On April 18, El Paso Police were notified of a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Downtown El Paso. The FBI and El Paso Police Department worked together to track down the subject.

Along with walking out of the bank with $1910, a GPS device was included in the bundles of the money that Tensley walked out with.

Agents located the GPS device associated with the stolen money two blocks away from the Wells Fargo Bank. The GPS device was in the vicinity of pieces of shredded money.

The United Bank of El Paso provided a tip to law enforcement on April 20, two days after the robbery, telling the FBI that Tensley walked into their own bank earlier that day and “looked around the lobby of the bank, saw other customers in the bank, and turned around to walk out of the bank,” according to the affidavit.

Tensley used the revolving door to exit and from their the FBI was able to pull fingerprints and identify the him.

