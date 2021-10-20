Michael Myers in El Paso just before Halloween

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Michael Myers has been spotted at different iconic spots in the Sun City and a local photographer has the proof.

Local photographer Stephen Flores took the photos of the Halloween character. Some of the places Myers visited were Bowie Bakery in Segundo Barrio, San Jacinto Plaza, UTEP and Chico’s Tacos – just to name a few.

Flores said more photos are to come. You can follow him on his Instagram page for more photos.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Local distillery faces supply shortages

Three more schools rumored to leave C-USA leaving UTEP in no-man's-land

10-20-21 5p Package Swindled

A look inside Jay J. Armes home ahead of weekend estate sale

Sinaloa cartel operatives moved drugs in El Paso parking lots and safe houses

10-19-21 IRS Reporting Package 6P

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link