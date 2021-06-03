Mexico to use US vaccines mainly on border, at resorts

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Mexican officials say the United States will give Mexico a million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine that will be used mainly along the border and at resorts frequented by Americans.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wrote Thursday that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told him the U.S. would send the vaccines, but did not specify when.

Mexico’s point man on the pandemic says Mexico will give priority for using the vaccine in Caribbean resorts like Cancún, Pacific coast resorts like Los Cabos and cities along the border.

The official did not say whether that was a condition of the vaccine shipment.

