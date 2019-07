The Houston Chronicle is reporting that Ignacio “Nacho” Gomez died of cardiac arrest Sunday night in his cell.

Gomez was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, a prison spokesman told the Chronicle.

He was convicted of a 1996 slaying of three teenagers who allegedly vandalized his mother’s house. Gomes and his brothers got in a fight with the trio, Gomez shot them and then with his brothers took the bodies to the desert and buried them.

Gomez was convicted in 1998.