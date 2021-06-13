Mexican Gray Wolf pack growing at El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Zoo is welcoming four new Mexican Gray Wolf puppies born to a mother and father brought from the Phoenix Zoo.

Zoo officials say six pups were born, four males and two females, to the pack and they are healthy. The pups are venturing out of their den and into the exhibit along with their three older brothers now.

The public should be able to get a view of the puppies during visits to the El Paso Zoo.

Courtesy of El Paso Zoo

“This is an exciting milestone for the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens, and we are happy to contribute to the repopulation of this endangered species,” Joe Montisano, the El Paso Zoo director said. “The addition of the Chihuahuan Desert exhibit at the zoo allowed us to get in the new mom and dad wolves and subsequently have these pups.”

The Chihuahuan Desert exhibit is 2.3 acres of once-native animals like large cats parrots. The area is part of the voter-approved 2012 Quality of Life Bond.

The new exhibit is in the oldest section of the zoo.

