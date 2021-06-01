Mesquite, N.M., man indicted on child abuse charges in death of girlfriend’s baby

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 23-year-old man from Mesquite, N.M., was indicted Tuesday in the death of his girlfriend’s 5-month-old baby, who died in April.

A Doña Ana County grand jury indicted Israel Ramirez Tuesday. He is charged with child abuse resulting in death and intentional child abuse, both first-degree felonies.

Ramirez was released in May on a $25,000 secured bond.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, Ramirez is accused of killing 5-month-old Kamilah Hernandez, who died April 17. Ramirez was found giving the infant CPR outside a neighbor’s home and the baby was taken to Memorial Medical Center. She was said Kamilah had later transported to University Medical Center in El Paso. Doctors noted injuries and brain bleed consistent with their opinion of child abuse and shaken baby syndrome.

