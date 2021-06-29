Mesilla Summer Music Fest 2021 kicks off fourth of July weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Many families in the Borderland are making their fourth of July plans already and there’s events to celebrate the holiday near and far in the area.
One of those is to travel to the historic Mesilla, New Mexico and enjoy some live music with friends and family.
The Mesilla Summer Music Fest 2021 is set to take place July 2 through July 4. Local musicians will be jamming out at different times and venues throughout the weekend.
The event will kick off July 2 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at NM Vintage market with the 1980something band. From there, the summer vibes and good times will begin!
The music fest is a free event, however attendee’s can still show some love by supporting surrounding local businesses. They can purchase meals, drinks, and the like.
For a look at the list of musicians, venues and performance times, visit the Experience Mesilla Facebook page.
Organizers said the #ExperienceMesillaMusicFest is a 100% a grass-roots effort planned and organized by Mesilla businesses. The Town of Mesilla is not part of the event nor the organization of these performances.
The 2021 #ExperienceMesillaMusicFestLineup includes the following:
July 2nd, 2021 –
NM Vintage Market
3:30 – 6:30 pm
1980something featuring Nicole Osborn
Spotted Dog Brewery
5:30 – 8:30 pm
CatfishFry
Dry Point Distillers
5:30 – 8:30 pm
C.M Adams & the 3 W Band
La Posta de Mesilla
5:30 – 8:30 pm
Yesterday’s Fable
D.H. Lescombes Winery & Bistro
5:30 – 8:30 pm
C.L. Smith
Salud! de Mesilla
5:30 – 8:30 pm
Travis James Manning
Don Felix Café
5:30 – 8:30 pm
The Trio Guys
Luna Rossa Winery & Pizzeria
5:30 – 8:30 pm
Jason Chaffee
NM Vintage Wines, Beers, & Cigars
5:30 – 9:00 pm
Papa Blue & all the Friends
July 3rd, 2021
Salud! de Mesilla
11 am – 2 pm
Desirae Price
The Bean Café
11 am – 2 pm
BJ Ramirez
Don Felix Café
11 am – 2pm
Alison Reynolds
NM Vintage Market
2:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Jamie O’Hara
Don Felix Café
5:30 – 8:30 pm
Tom Foster Morris
Salud! de Mesilla
5:30 – 8:30 pm
Dallas David Ochoa
La Posta de Mesilla
5:30 – 8:30 pm
Organo Ambiente
NM Vintage Wines, Beers, & Cigars
5:30 – 8:30 pm
Acoustic Algorhythm
Spotted Dog Brewery
5:30 – 8:30 pm
Los Cacahutes
Dry Point Distillers
5:30 – 8:30 pm
Erick Acosta & Friends
D.H. Lescombes Winery & Bistro
6:00 – 9:00 pm
Fanny Pack Bradas
Luna Rossa Winery & Pizzeria
6:00 – 9:00 pm
Cooper
July 4th, 2021
Salud! de Mesilla
11 am – 2 pm
Nicole Osborn
Hacienda de Mesilla
11 am – 2 pm
Acoustic Algorhythm
Don Felix Café
2:00 – 5:00 pm
Footprints
NM Vintage Wines, Beers, & Cigars
3:30 – 6:30 pm
Derrick Lee Group
NM Vintage Market
3:30 – 6:30 pm
Guitar Slim & Friends
Salud! de Mesilla
3:30 – 6:30 pm
Jim Carlile
Dry Point Distillers
3:30 – 6:30 pm
Two Hours TOO Late