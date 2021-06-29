Mesilla Summer Music Fest 2021 kicks off fourth of July weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Many families in the Borderland are making their fourth of July plans already and there’s events to celebrate the holiday near and far in the area.



One of those is to travel to the historic Mesilla, New Mexico and enjoy some live music with friends and family.



The Mesilla Summer Music Fest 2021 is set to take place July 2 through July 4. Local musicians will be jamming out at different times and venues throughout the weekend.



The event will kick off July 2 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at NM Vintage market with the 1980something band. From there, the summer vibes and good times will begin!



The music fest is a free event, however attendee’s can still show some love by supporting surrounding local businesses. They can purchase meals, drinks, and the like.



For a look at the list of musicians, venues and performance times, visit the Experience Mesilla Facebook page.



Organizers said the #ExperienceMesillaMusicFest is a 100% a grass-roots effort planned and organized by Mesilla businesses. The Town of Mesilla is not part of the event nor the organization of these performances.



The 2021 #ExperienceMesillaMusicFestLineup includes the following:

July 2nd, 2021 –

NM Vintage Market

3:30 – 6:30 pm

1980something featuring Nicole Osborn

Spotted Dog Brewery

5:30 – 8:30 pm

CatfishFry

Dry Point Distillers

5:30 – 8:30 pm

C.M Adams & the 3 W Band

La Posta de Mesilla

5:30 – 8:30 pm

Yesterday’s Fable

D.H. Lescombes Winery & Bistro

5:30 – 8:30 pm

C.L. Smith

Salud! de Mesilla

5:30 – 8:30 pm

Travis James Manning

Don Felix Café

5:30 – 8:30 pm

The Trio Guys

Luna Rossa Winery & Pizzeria

5:30 – 8:30 pm

Jason Chaffee

NM Vintage Wines, Beers, & Cigars

5:30 – 9:00 pm

Papa Blue & all the Friends

July 3rd, 2021

Salud! de Mesilla

11 am – 2 pm

Desirae Price

The Bean Café

11 am – 2 pm

BJ Ramirez

Don Felix Café

11 am – 2pm

Alison Reynolds

NM Vintage Market

2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Jamie O’Hara

Don Felix Café

5:30 – 8:30 pm

Tom Foster Morris

Salud! de Mesilla

5:30 – 8:30 pm

Dallas David Ochoa

La Posta de Mesilla

5:30 – 8:30 pm

Organo Ambiente

NM Vintage Wines, Beers, & Cigars

5:30 – 8:30 pm

Acoustic Algorhythm

Spotted Dog Brewery

5:30 – 8:30 pm

Los Cacahutes

Dry Point Distillers

5:30 – 8:30 pm

Erick Acosta & Friends

D.H. Lescombes Winery & Bistro

6:00 – 9:00 pm

Fanny Pack Bradas

Luna Rossa Winery & Pizzeria

6:00 – 9:00 pm

Cooper

July 4th, 2021

Salud! de Mesilla

11 am – 2 pm

Nicole Osborn



Hacienda de Mesilla

11 am – 2 pm

Acoustic Algorhythm

Don Felix Café

2:00 – 5:00 pm

Footprints

NM Vintage Wines, Beers, & Cigars

3:30 – 6:30 pm

Derrick Lee Group

NM Vintage Market

3:30 – 6:30 pm

Guitar Slim & Friends

Salud! de Mesilla

3:30 – 6:30 pm

Jim Carlile

Dry Point Distillers

3:30 – 6:30 pm

Two Hours TOO Late