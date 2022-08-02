EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council held a special bell toll ceremony this morning honoring the August 3rd victims. The ceremony included a moment of silence.

The name of the 23 victims were read aloud and Council members took turns tolling a bell in remembrance on those who died in the Walmart shooting 3 years ago.

The Consulate General of Mexico was in attendance and Mariachi Allegre performed in tribute to the victims.

