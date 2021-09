EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The El Paso Streetcar has a special treat for El Pasoans on Friday.

On September 10 at 4:45 p.m., the City of El Paso is inviting the public to join at Clevland Square Park located at 510 N. Santa Fe to meet and greet the Ghostbusters.

The Ghostbusters will be boarding the El Paso Streetcar at 5 p.m. on their way to El Paso Comic Con 2021.