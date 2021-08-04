Medical Center of the Americas awarded $163,000 to grow clinical research workforce

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A global pharmaceutical company granted the local Medical Center of the Americas $163,000 to grow the clinical research workforce and clinics throughout the area.

Bristol Meyers Squib granted the funds to the MCA to launch a “clinical trail academy” aimed at increasing research and the number of outpatient clinics conducting clinical research in the region.

The pharmaceutical company provided the funds through a giving program that supports such causes in the U.S.

“The MCA’s Clinical Trial Academy will address the growing health disparities within one of the largest U.S./ Mexico border communities – El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico,” Michaele Linden-Johnson, MCA director of clinical trials and business development said. “The overall end impact of this project is to realize a clinical trial ecosystem built by and for Hispanics that competes globally for community-based clinical research to better the outcomes of this community of color.”

MCA officials say the clinical trial academy will assist regional outpatient clinics in conducting research and launching operations and partnerships.

“We are delighted to support MCA in its efforts to train the next generation of clinical research professionals and pleased to see both corporate and community support for this program,” Susan Landis the executive director of Association for Clinical Research Professionals said.

The trials aim to identify disparities and diversity throughout the region and help bolster clinical trial research for the community. They are scheduled to begin this month.

MCA officials say they are identifying outpatient healthcare clinics, physicians, healthcare professionals, students, job career seekers and retired military.

