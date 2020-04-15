MD Medical Group offers free drive-thru testing for El Pasoans looking to be tested for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – MD Medical Group is now offering free drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at its clinic located in northeast El Paso.

The organization said that the decision to offer no-cost COVID-19 tests will allow more people to get tested.

Officials said that they will still require COVID-19 drive-thru patients to be screened for the flu and strep.

“Most patients that we are seeing are showing up with flu-like symptoms — fever, sore throat, and upper respiratory complaints,” said Chief Medical Director, Dr. Ana Veronica Rodriguez. “We are also seeing a lot of positive flu cases amid the coronavirus pandemic. The flu and strep tests will allow us to treat positive cases with antibiotics. We are not only testing for flu and strep, but we are also providing treatment to patients that need it,” Dr. Rodriguez said.

MD Medical Group’s drive-thru location provides COVID-19 tests to Children, 2 years and older as well as adults.

The drive-thru clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at 4659 Cohen Dr. Suite B, El Paso, TX 79924.

Officials said appointments will be required in order to ease traffic and wait times. They added that same-day appointments are also available.

To schedule an appointment you will need to call or text them at 1-888-776-5252 from Monday to Friday 8:30 am – 5:00 pm.

MD Medical Group said several protocols have been put in place to protect patients that plan to visit the clinics.

For more information click here.