MCSO identifies burned body found last week as former El Paso resident

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim found burned last week in Midland County. According to a release, the body has been identified as Saffire M. Armenta, 25, of El Paso.

Around 5:45 p.m. on November 2, Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire call in the 5000 block of FM 1213. Upon arrival, investigators say they did not find a structure fire, but did find the body of a woman that had been set on fire. Investigators have not revealed a cause of death.

The investigation into this homicide is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call the Midland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit at 432-688-4600.

