McKelligon Canyon reopens to motorists

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — McKelligon Canyon is reopening its roadway to vehicles.

Starting on Saturday, April 10, the Parks and Recreation Department will be providing full access to McKelligon Canyon; the gate at the canyon’s entrance will be accessible for drivers.

McKelligon Canyon is a popular hiking destination in the Borderland that continues to be available for visitors to participate in outdoor activities like walking, hiking, running, and cycling.

The Ron Coleman trail is accessible from the canyon but remains closed as part of a restoration project. Once it’s reopened, an entrance permit must be obtained prior to the visit on this site or on-site at a self-pay station.

McKelligon Canyon is part of the Franklin Mountains State Park, and is subject to fees and restrictions from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The City of El Paso encourages visitors to continue to follow COVID-19 safe practices that include social distancing and wearing face covers.

More information on McKelligon Canyon can be found here.

