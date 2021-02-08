Mayor Oscar Leeser says regional leaders in discussion with feds over migrant arrivals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With eyes on the border for an anticipated mass arrival of migrants and refugees from Latin America, regional leaders are meeting to prepare their approach on how to care for the many families and children expected to come.

Mayor Oscar Leeser told a group of reporters during his first in-person press conference for the year that regional leaders have been in weekly talks with immigration agencies. The region will be prepared, he added.

The meetings have included federal agencies, representatives from the city and county, Bishop Mark Seitz and consulates on both sides of the border.

“We want our community to know that we are prepared for it,” he said. “It’s really a meeting about how we are going to handle any issues that come and that’s the biggest issue we talk about. It actually takes probably 80 percent of the meeting right now to make sure that we are prepared. Who will be handling what and how.”

This story will be updated.