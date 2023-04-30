EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser has declared a state of emergency to go in effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, May 1 to deal with an expected influx of migrants when Title 42 expires in less than two weeks.

Leeser said the city will have public shelters and public housing that will be used to temporarily house migrants.

The state of emergency will last for seven days. Then, it will go to the City Council to consider extending it for 30 days.

Lesser said he wants to make sure that the community and asylum seekers continue to stay safe and the city is prepared for the end of Title 42, which was used during the pandemic to curtail immigration across the border. Title 42 is expected to end on May 11.

