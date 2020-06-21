Mayor Margo says businesses should enforce mask requirements like ‘no shoes, no shirt, no service’ policy.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Starting Monday, June 22, all El Paso business must require both employees and customers to wear a mask.

On Sunday, customers were helped and served if they entered an establishment without a face mask, but starting Monday, if businesses don’t enforce the requirement, businesses face a fine up to $500.

One West El Paso restaurant called Block Table and Tap says they have not required customers to wear masks, but now they will start enforcing the rule at the door.

“Now that they are going to be enforcing it again, we’re going to have to stop people you know even let people know beforehand of walking in have a sign on the door,” said Andres Guerrero, the Manager of Block Table and Tap.

Some customers saying they don’t mind the requirement.

“I understand the requirement, and I carry mine all the time,” said Claudia Rodriguez, a Block Table and Tap Customer.

Mayor Dee Margo says not much is changing for bars and restaurants since masks can be taken off to eat or drink.

“It doesn’t change anything from the eating and the drinking. You come in, and you wear it in, you take it off, and then you put it on when you leave said El Paso, Mayor Dee Margo.

Mayor Dee Margo says the face mask requirement should be looked at the same as the ‘no shoes, no shirt, no service’ policy.

“They can turn to their customers and say I am sorry I can’t serve you without that; otherwise, I’m being penalized,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo.