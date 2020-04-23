Mayor Dee Margo assembles task force to rebuild El Paso economy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Mayor Dee Margo has convened a task force to discuss rebuilding the El Paso economy, according to a city news release that was released on Wednesday.

Officials said members of the task force include representatives from all sectors of the business community. This includes builders, contractors, Hotel/Motel Association, finance, insurance, Restaurant Association, manufacturing, and healthcare.

“The health and safety of the community is my first priority, and must be taken into account when deciding how we rebuild our economy,” Margo said. “I am grateful to all the members who have agreed to serve and provide invaluable input on how we safely reopen businesses.”

According to the city news release, Mayor Margo and County Judge, Ricardo A. Samaniego, will serve as ex officio members. Rick Francis, Chairman and CEO of WestStar, and member of Governor Abbott’s Strike Force to Open Texas will serve as Chair of the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force.

“We are focused on putting El Pasoans back to work, opening the businesses that have been forced to close and doing it in a safe manner for our community,” said Rick Francis.

You can see the full list of people who will make up the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force below: