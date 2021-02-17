Shut down since October, Cafe Mayapan reopens in time for Lent

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent.

While many things are different due to COVID-19, Cafe Mayapan is hoping to bring back a sense of normalcy.

“This sort of reminds you of a time before COVID,” said Cemelli De Aztlan, president of La Mujer Obrera with Cafe Mayapan.

The cafe has been shut down since before the countywide shutdown, only re-opening for to-go orders.

“We defiantly wanted to keep our staff safe and our customers safe, so we’ve been shut down since October and today is the re-grand opening debuting on Ash Wednesday with our Lent menu,” said De Aztlan.

The cafe will offer fish tacos on Friday since Catholics refrain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent. Traditionally, Catholics give up other things during the season to mark their devotion to their faith.

“I’m going to give up my time so I will be able to pray more,” said Luis Lozano, an altar boy at Saint Jude Catholic Church in the Upper Valley.



“And I’m going to give up sugary drinks,” said Javier Lozano, Luis’ younger brother who is also an altar boy.

KTSM 9 News spoke to churchgoers who were seen getting their ashes on Wednesday.

One woman who attends Saint Jude said that since the church is at limited capacity, she saw some people being turned away.

“I pray that everyone’s watching through the media so that there just still hearing the word of God, whether or not we’re physically together.”

However, the people KTSM 9 News spoke with did not have ashes on their foreheads but instead all churches sprinkled the ashes over their heads due to COVID-19.

“It was different than what we’re used to, but I’m just glad we were able to get them this year,” said Javier Lozano.