EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The force is sure strong with these little ones!

May 4 has been dubbed “May the Fourth Be With You” day, a time to celebrate the movie franchise “Star Wars.”

In honor of the day, nurses at Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare dressed all our newborns today in “Star Wars” themed onesies.









