PHOENIX, AZ (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive keep the train rolling into the other desert, the Arizona desert, where the Phoenix Rising Football Club will be awaiting the Locos for an 8:30 p.m. match at Phoenix Rising Stadium at Wild Horse Pass.

El Paso is looking to do what it has never done before: Come away with a result against Phoenix Rising FC.

Since Locomotive’s inaugural year in the USL Championship, the Locos have faced Phoenix Rising four times in all competitions. The first two were in the 2019 regular season, where El Paso lost in both matches 2-0 and 2-1. The two sides met again during the 2020 regular season in Arizona where Locomotive fell 3-1. Finally, the two sides met on the stage of the Western Conference Final in 2020 where once again El Paso Locomotive fell in its tightest contest yet with the Phoenix team.

With two wins, one loss, and one draw in the last five, the Locos are on a four-game undefeated streak. The El Paso team has shot up from the bottom of the Western Conference title to contend for top spots on the table, only a point behind for third and six points down from first.

