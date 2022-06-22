EL PASO, TX (KTSM)- Closing arguments were held today in the Ricardo Marquez trial and both the prosecution and the defense tried once last time to put the jury on their side.

The morning started with the defense again poking holes in the prosecution’s evidence stating they have no concrete proof that Marquez was behind alleged victim Erika Gaytan’s disappearance.

The prosecution countered by going through the timeline of July 14th as well as interactions with Marquez after that date.

Throughout the statements from them they were trying to show the jury that Marquez’s Google location was turned off, that both his brother and his mother had a hand in helping him, and his statement to friends that said quote “the last person she was with was me.”

They also showed that Gaytan’s DNA was found in the jeep that was used by Marquez, despite the brother stating that he did wash the car beforehand. Deliberations began right after closing arguments but no verdict has come down yet.

