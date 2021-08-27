Marching bands return to high school stadiums after a year of COVID-19 precautions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – High School football returned to El Paso this Friday night and so did area school marching bands.

The strong sound of instruments entertained crowds at El Paso stadiums across the city. It was a welcomed return to some normalcy after a year of COVID-19 precautions.

“To hear them play their instruments and to share music with them once again after an extended period of time is really exciting… just the human interaction its something we really missed,” Horacio Gomez, the Hanks High School band director said.

Anaisah Rodriguez, a junior at Hanks High School, said it was a bit difficult getting back into performances.

“This is something we haven’t done in two full years,” Gaby Carrasaco, a senior at Hanks High School said.