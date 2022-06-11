EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The March For Our Lives rally was held in Downtown El Paso on Saturday to take a stand against gun violence.

El Pasoans came together chanting, singing, and with homemade signs in hopes of getting their voices heard. Jesus Ramos, an El Pasoan who attended, says it’s a call to action.

They said they were going to act, and they said the same thing after Uvalde, same thing after Buffalo, and here we are yet another mass shooting, its one after another. Jesus Ramos, El Paso resident

Each person taking a stand for a different reason but all with the same shared goal of making a difference in hopes of decreasing mass shootings and getting stricter gun laws.

Ramos says citizens need to do their part just as the Senate and Congress need to do theirs.

Protestors say March For Our Lives doesn’t end here. They will continue to march and rally to make sure their voice gets heard beyond today’s rally.

