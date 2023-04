EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man wanted for drug possession was arrested by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday April 11, at his residence on the 3300 block of Dungarvan Dr. in El Paso, Texas.

According to EPCSO, 29-year-old Miguel Alba was wanted three outstanding criminal warrants: 2 counts of drug manufacture or delivery/possession.

Alba was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $5000.00 bond.